Raiola pedalling Everton transfer to capitalise on Chelsea, Lukaku saga

Super agent Mino Raiola is doing his level best to push an Everton transfer over the line amid the uncertainty caused by Chelsea’s pursuit of Romelu Lukaku, per a report.

After a move for Erling Haaland became increasingly unlikely, a potential Chelsea reunion with Lukaku has come into focus. The latest report revealed the Belgian goal machine has urged Inter Milan to accept a suitable offer – should Chelsea lodge one.

That would leave the Serie A champions with a gigantic void to fill at the spearhead of their attack.

Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata has been touted by trusted source Fabrizio Romano. A move for the Colombian could then start a chain reaction that would see Tammy Abraham complete the circle at Atalanta.

But according to Sport Witness, Raiola has other ideas on who Inter should be signing.

Citing FCInterNews, they revealed Raiola has put a potential transfer involving Everton striker Moise Kean to Inter.

The 21-year-old excelled on loan with PSG last season, operating at a goal every other game. Rumours swirled the French powerhouse would make the move permanent, though that has not materialised.

Kean has never settled since moving to Everton, and with Dominic Calvert-Lewin untouchable at centre-forward, his chances of regular game-time in his preferred position look bleak.

As such, Raiola is pedalling a potential switch to Inter to plug the gap if Lukaku re-joins Chelsea.

It’s explained that Raiola brought Kean’s name up when discussing Denzel Dumfries’ prospective move to the San Siro.

Following Achraf Hakimi’s exit to PSG, Inter are in need of a new right-back and PSV’s Dutchman is a candidate.

As a fan on Inter in his youth, Kean’s name was ‘particularly promoted’ in the discussions.

Whether any progress beyond the thrashing out of ideas will be made, only time will tell. Though the article does conclude that Inter are ‘starting to think about’ a Kean move in positive terms.

Everton approach for Brazilian midfielder imminent?

Meanwhile, news of an Everton offer for a Brazilian midfielder has been predicted to emerge ‘in the coming days’ despite Rafael Benitez’s appointment hampering a deal, per a report.

A report in late July revealed the 22-year-old Mtheus Nunes was on the radars of both Everton and Wolves. The Sporting Lisbon star featured regularly in central midfield last season as Porto and Benfica’s stranglehold on the Portuguese top flight was finally broken.

Now, Sport Witness, (citing Portuguese outlet Record) reveal an offer could emerge ‘in the coming days’. Valued at around €18m, Nunes has generated a queue of potential suitors of which Everton are deemed to be ‘at the head.’

Nunes reportedly had ‘one foot and a half’ in Merseyside when Nuno Espirito Santo appeared odds-on to take the job.

However, the ex-Wolves boss wound up at Tottenham which the article claims halted Nunes’ move to Everton in its tracks. Indeed, Benitez’s arrival is claimed to have led to a ‘stalemate’ in proceedings.

Nevertheless, the club have reportedly ‘rekindled’ their interest in Nunes. Furthermore, it’s claimed Sporting have ‘ not ruled out’ a sale.

READ MORE: Everton tipped to resolve Man Utd logjam with mutually beneficial deal