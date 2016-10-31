Rakitic reveals desire to work under Man City boss Guardiola

Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic admits it would be an ‘honour’ to work under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola at some point during his career.

Guardiola made his name both as a player and manager at Barcelona, where Rakitic has shone since joining from Sevilla in 2014.

The Croatia international will come up against Guardiola’s side on Tuesday when City host Barcelona in the Champions League.

“Hopefully I’ll get to work with Guardiola at some point, if not we can at least grab a coffee,” Rakitic, 28, said.

“I chose the No. 4 mainly because of him, it was an easy decision when I saw it was available.

“He’s one of the best in the world, and I wish him all the luck in the world, except for tomorrow. It would be an honour to work with him.”