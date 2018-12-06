Hasenhuttl outlines what he hopes to achieve at Southampton

New Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl insists he is ready for the challenges ahead and is keen to make a name for himself in the Premier League.

The 51-year-old Austrian replaces Mark Hughes, who was sacked on Monday, and has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal, officially taking charge following the 3-1 defeat against Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday night.

He said: “It is a pleasure for me to sit here and is a logical next step in my career.

“It is my goal to get my name known here in the Premier League.

“I had a few successful years in Germany and was thinking about my next step, and it challenged me to stand in front of a new team with a new language.”

Hasenhuttl is confident that Saints can soon start moving up the table.

“We can find a good solution,” he said.

“The club’s philosophy fits to mine, it was a good decision for me.”

Hasenhuttl knows it will be a tough task to get Southampton back on course, the club having just escaped relegation last season.

“This step is not an easy one, but I never wanted easy in my life,” the Austrian said.

“I always challenged myself, I am looking forward and am not afraid of anything.”

Ralp Hasenhuttl: Coveted by Arsenal

Former RB Leipzig coach Hasenhuttl ended his impressive spell with the German club in the summer.

The Austrian believes his favoured ‘pressing style’ will blend right in at Southampton.

“I feel my kind of football fits very well with the Premier League and I want people to see this in my team,” said Hasenhuttl

“The character and mentality of the team is OK, now they need a match plan which fits to them, which you can force the opposition more than they did against Tottenham.

“Now we need to look at the guys and see how they compare.”