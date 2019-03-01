Ramon Calderon makes huge claim about Jose Mourinho’s future

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon believes Jose Mourinho will return to Real Madrid for next season.

After Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, Calderon said on his Twitter account that he expected the former Man Utd manager to takeover at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Calderon tweeted: “I have a feeling, and maybe a little more, that Mourinho will be on the Real Madrid bench next season.”

The Manchester Evening News also claimed that Calderon suggested that negotiations between the two parties were already under way.

Real Madrid confirmed the appointment of Santiago Solari as their permanent manager in November after his successful spell in caretaker charge.

Solari oversaw four straight victories in all competitions, with 15 goals scored, as Real’s interim manager after the departure of Julen Lopetegui.

But with Real nine points behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona the pressure has started to increase on Solari.

Tengo la sensación, y algo más, de que la próxima temporada Mourinho se sentará en el banquillo del @realmadrid — Ramón Calderón (@rcalderonorg) February 27, 2019

Mourinho has been without a managerial job since he was sacked by Manchester United after a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in December.

The former Chelsea boss, who has been linked with Inter Milan, intends to return to the game and confirmed he has already turned down one job offer – believed to be at Porto – that did not match his own ambitions.

“I don’t want an internal conflict,” the 56-year-old told the Telegraph. “I want internal empathy.

“I want to work in a club that understands there is a structure in place.

“During my career I have been working in every possible circumstance. The most successful situations are not because of the structure but because of the empathy in the structure.”