Ramos denies Sterling stamp allegations in social media post

Sergio Ramos has taken to Twitter to deny that he stamped on Raheem Sterling in England’s win over Spain on Monday.

England produced an excellent performance to beat the former world champions 3-2, but the game was marred by an incident in which Ramos appeared to stamp on Sterling in the second half, when the Manchester City winger was on the floor in the penalty area. However, Spain captain Ramos has denied the accusations against him, by posting a video showing that Sterling was holding his foot before the Real Madrid man came near him.

He accompanied the video with the message: “Nothing else to say.”

It’s not the first time that Ramos found himself in hot water with English fans. In the Champions League final in May, many Liverpool supporters believed he deliberately injured Mohamed Salah – another accusation he denied.

Ahead of England’s game against Spain at Wembley last month, Ramos said: “I’m not really concerned about that.

“I never wanted to hurt a colleague on the pitch, of course, so my conscience is really clear about what I did that night. I’m not going to be affected by that at all.

“I know the English fans will treat players as they deserve and I’m not worried about that in the slightest.”

Nada más que decir.

Nothing else to say.

