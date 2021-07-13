Sergio Ramos has hinted which club he believes PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe will eventually join after completing his own switch to Paris.

The defender spent 16 years at Real Madrid, winning five league titles and four Champions League trophies, before moving to Ligue 1 recently. The experienced Spaniard has signed a two-year deal and is set to play alongside Mbappe in the season ahead.

Liverpool and Real Madrid have both been heavily linked with the France superstar, who first burst onto the scene at the 2018 World Cup.

Mbappe become the most expensive teenager in history when he joined PSG from Monaco the summer before. He has since developed into one of the world’s best strikers. Indeed, the 22-year-old has scored 132 goals in 171 games in all competitions for PSG.

However, despite winning 10 trophies in four years in Paris, Mbappe has so far refused to agree a new contract.

The forward’s current deal expires at the end of next June. However, PSG are so far struggling to convince him to stay.

That has placed both Liverpool and Real on alert to the possibility of signing one of the world’s best attackers.

July 13 Transfer Chatter - Barcelona and Atletico swap deal, Arsenal star wants out and Chelsea want Haaland this summer Barcelona and Atletico Madrid plan an audacious swap deal, Arsenal's longest serving player wants to leave and Chelsea want to sign Erling Haaland this summer, all this and more in today's transfer chatter!

But despite an acrimonious exit from the Bernabeu, Ramos has backed Mbappe to make a move to his former employers.

“Of course. Madrid is one of the best clubs in the world. On a historical level, the best,” Ramos told AS, as cited by the Daily Mirror, when asked if he would advise Mbappe to make the move.

Great players go through Madrid

“For me, great players have to go through there. But now I want him on my team. I want to win and for that I want the best to be by my side.

“Advice on a personal level I could never give. I could tell him something from experience, but I would do it in private.

“As a PSG player, I would like him to stay. I like to play with the best and Mbappe is one of them.”

As for his own move to PSG, Ramos admitted that he was eager to commit to the project that was put to him by sporting director Leonardo and manager Mauricio Pochettino.

“Also the treatment they gave me. The president, Leonardo, Pochettino… they gave me the important affection to decide.

“I like to take on these new challenges. It is always good to get out of your comfort zone. I am very happy with the decision I have made.”

READ MORE: Pundit claims star Prem talent would only mirror struggler at Liverpool