Ramos admits Real Madrid are wary of two Liverpool dangermen

Sergio Ramos has explained how Real Madrid can impose their game on Liverpool and keep the Reds’ forward line quiet during Saturday’s Champions League final.

The two sides head to Kiev this week for Saturday’s Champions League final showdown – and Real skipper Ramos knows Liverpool have the players to cause his side damage.

“We know they’re very tough opponents,” he told UEFA.com.

“They are very fast going forward and can really hurt you on the break. [Roberto] Firmino and [Mohamed] Salah are such quick and direct players who are very difficult to get hold of.

“So we’ll try to keep them under control and ensure they don’t have one of their inspired days, because they can certainly cause you damage.

“[Liverpool are] very good technically and are full of pace, but we’ll try to hurt them with our players who have similar attributes.

“We know we can also cause them problems on the counter. We’ll try to take advantage of that and we also know we are a threat from set pieces.”

The bookmakers make Real Madrid slight favourites to lift the trophy for a third successive season with their manager Zinedine Zidane blaming the upcoming clash for their latest slip-up in LaLiga.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.