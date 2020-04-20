Ramos responds to claims Bruno Fernandes wants him to join Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes’ friend Francisco Ramos insists he is taking it all in his stride after the Manchester United midfielder claimed he wanted his compatriot to join him at Old Trafford.

Fernandes joined United in an initial £47million move from Sporting Lisbon, ending a transfer saga that stretched on for over a year.

But his impact has been immediate, scoring twice and adding three assists in five Premier League appearances so far.



That has coincided with an upturn in form for Ole Gunnar Solakjaer’s men, who were unbeaten in 11 games before the season was suspended.

Much of the attention at United is now turning to the summer transfer window, with the club expected to spend big and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reported to have drawn up a wanted list of 10 players.

One of the areas Solskjaer is looking to strengthen is central midfield and Fernandes has suggested the club signs a little-known Portuguese star to try and fill the void.

Asked to suggest one player he thinks could further strengthen their ranks, Fernandes had no hesitation in naming his former Portugal youth teammate Francisco ‘Chico’ Ramos – now playing for Santa Clara on loan from Vitoria – as the one player he would sign.

As reported in Paper Talk this weekend, Fernandes told Carolina Deslandes on Instagram: “It is very difficult to choose, because I have a lot of locker room people who are my friend.

“Wherever I played? Francisco Ramos.”

However, the little-known former Portugal Under-23s cap, insists he is taking Fernandes’ claims with a pinch of salt, having opened up to the rumours with Portuguese newspaper O Jogo.

“I’m a friend of Bruno’s and we talk every day, so I already thanked him for his thoughts,” Ramos told the paper.

“He replied that he didn’t do me any favours. We can have similar characteristics, but his finishing and his last pass are more accurate.”

Any move for Ramos seems unlikely for United, with reports on Monday claiming the club had opened talks with super-agent Jorge Mendes over a deal for a €130m LaLiga superstar.

United star Fernandes has already spoken about the type of players he wants to see the club sign this summer and claims anyone who comes in has to have a winners mentality.

“We already have a big team, but whoever comes needs to come to win,” Fernandes added.

“Just to focus to win, I want people hungry for titles and everything. I feel this now in the group, everyone wants to win.

“We know the potential Manchester have, because we are a young team, young players, but we’ve a lot of quality.

“Doesn’t matter if we’re young and the others have more experience than us because we have also experienced players who can help the youngest.”

Speaking about his own ambitions at Old Trafford, Fernandes continued: “To be champion of a league. In this case in the Premier League.

“Of course I would like to win the European or the World Cup.

“Everyone has ambitions, but mine is to win the Premier League.”

United, meanwhile, are among the suitors for Kai Havertz, with the Bayer Leverkusen star in ‘constant communication’ over his future.