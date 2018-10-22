Ramos responds to shocking footage of angry training-ground reaction

Sergio Ramos has responded after footage of his shocking training-ground clash with a Real Madrid youth player emerged.

Ramos was captured reacting angrily to receiving an accidental elbow from Sergio Reguilon during a game of handball.

The Real captain kicked a ball at Reguilon twice as the session was called off early, with the club preparing to face Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday.

Ramos has since apologised to Reguilon on social media.

While playing handball during training today, an over-excited Reguilon caught Sergio Ramos' nose with a flying shoulder. Not the behaviour you would expect to see from your captain and least of all towards a youngster pic.twitter.com/E8gE28AEwy — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) October 22, 2018

“Although it may not seem like it, they are quite common situations, but it is not an excuse, my reaction should not have been that,” Ramos wrote.

“We always go full, right, Regui? In the end team victory together.”