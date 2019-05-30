Ramos reveals decision on Real Madrid future amid Man Utd, China links

Sergio Ramos has conclusively dismissed the speculation linking him with a move away from Real Madrid.

The veteran centre-back has been heavily linked with a departure from the Bernabeu after 14 years, with Manchester United and even Liverpool tipped as destinations.

However, in a press conference on Thursday, Ramos moved to deny the rumours that he was unhappy in Madrid.

“I am Madridista. I want to retire here,” he said. “I don’t want the fans to be left in any doubts.

“There has been too much speculation about my future and I wanted to reiterate my commitment to the club.”

One of the main reasons Ramos had been linked with a move was because of his deteriorating relationship with club president Florentino Perez, but the 33-year-old also denied those rumours.

“My relationship with the president is similar to that of a father and son.”

Ramos did reveal, however, that the reports suggesting there was interest in him from China were not just speculation.

“It is true that I have an offer from China on the table, I will not lie about it.

“At no moment did I consider going to China.

“Yesterday I went to see the president to make everything clear. I told the president that I would never go to a team that could compete with Real Madrid.

“If one day I go then it is because I think my body does not allow me to give a high level.

“I am the captain of Real Madrid and I feel very loved and supported by my team-mates.

“I’m not looking to renew [my contract]. I am happy with what I have. People always think it’s a strategy to earn more, but it’s the opposite.”