Ramsey left upset by Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Liverpool move

Aaron Ramsey appears to have questioned Arsenal’s transfer policy as the club shipped out several players on transfer deadline day.

While the Gunners now look like holding onto Alexis Sanchez despite two late bids from Manchester City, a lot of Arsenal fans have been left deflated by the number of Emirates Stadium exits.

Sanchez had been odds-on to move to City after being linked with the club throughout the summer.

The Chile forward has less than a year remaining on his contract and was the subject of a second bid from City on Thursday afternoon.

It is understood Arsenal would only have sanctioned his departure if they had been able to strike a deal with Monaco for Thomas Lemar.

Despite what is believed to have been a club-record bid, it is now highly unlikely the France international – in action against Holland tonight – will sign in time to beat the 11pm BST deadline so Sanchez is set to stay put.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s move to Liverpool has been the biggest domestic transfer of deadline day as the England international insisted he was looking to take his game to the next level at Anfield.

“The decision to leave was tough after being a part of the club for so many years, but I feel that this move is right for the next stage in my ongoing development,” he said.

Ramsey, currently away on international duty with Wales, was one of a promising British core of players much-heralded by manager Arsene Wenger.

Two of that quintet have left in the last 24 hours with Kieran Gibbs and Oxlade-Chamberlain being sold on, and Ramsey posted a message on Instagram which looked to query the decision to sell.

“Another of our British boys heading on to new things,” he wrote alongside a picture of himself and Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“Not only have we lost a great player we’ve lost a great guy in the changing room and It is sad to see you go mate.

“Had some great memories over the years playing along side you and I wish you all the best with this new chapter in your life ?#theOX#shaaambles.”

The “shaaambles” hashtag is believed to refer to Oxlade-Chamberlain’s nickname, rather than being a comment on Arsenal’s dealings.

Ramsey is the only one of those five precocious players, famously pictured alongside one another as they all penned new deals in December 2012, who finds himself a first-team regular at the club.

Carl Jenkinson is currently on loan at Birmingham, although he is sidelined having dislocated his shoulder on his Blues debut, while Jack Wilshere was widely expected to be sent out on a temporary deal having spent last season at Bournemouth.

Wojciech Szczesny joined Juventus last month and defender Gabriel was sold earlier in August, with Gibbs leaving for West Brom on Wednesday.

Further deadline-day departures saw Lucas Perez return to Deportivo on a season-long loan, with Joel Campbell set for a similar deal at Real Betis.

Arsenal have yet to add to the free signing of Sead Kolasinac and the club-record purchase of Alexandre Lacazette as the deadline looms.