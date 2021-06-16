Ramsey unstoppable in thrilling Wales win despite shocking Bale moment

Wales notched their first win at Euro 2020 despite a shocking Gareth Bale miss as Aaron Ramsey proved too hot to handle for Turkey.

Wales were unchanged for their Euro 2020 crunch clash with Turkey in Baku. Interim boss Robert Page kept faith with the same side which drew 1-1 against Switzerland in their tournament opener on Saturday, with Bale wearing the armband and lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Wales crafted the first major opportunity of the game when their two superstars combined to devastating effect.

Bale played Aaron Ramsey in behind who cut inside to create a shooting chance. The ex-Gunner sought to wrongfoot the goalkeeper and squeeze the ball in at the near post but Uğurcan Çakır saved with his outstretched leg.

Turkey’s dangerman Burak Yilmaz then showcased why he remains a potent threat despite his advanced age, but saw his goal-bound effort superbly blocked at the expense of a corner.

Welsh voices were in full force when Caglar Soyuncu appeared to handle the ball inside the area. The referee was unmoved with the Leicester’s man’s arm appearing to make incidental contact with the ball on replays.

Robert Page’s men were outclassing their opposition, and but for a lack of composure, would’ve taken a deserved lead through Ramsey.

The midfielder again showed great movement and timing to spring the offside trap. Ramsey quickly controlled and fired but blazed his effort high over the bar before sinking to his knees in disappointment.

Not to be deterred, Ramsey finally found the golden touch at the third tie of asking.

A simply sublime pick out from Bale picked out Ramsey who had caused havoc in the Turkey backline all afternoon.

He took one touch to chest the ball down before slotting past Cakir as Wales neared half time with a lead they so mightily deserved.

"HE CAN MISS AS MANY CHANCES AS HE LIKES, AS LONG AS THAT WAS THE WINNER!"

Sensing three points were there for the taking, both sides threw numbers forward in a fast start to the second half.

Ramsey came close to doubling the lead with a deflected strike, but Cakir was equal to the task after showing quick reflexes.

Ramsey and Bale were posing a threat with every touch, and it was soon the Real Madrid winger’s turn to make an impact.

A driving run saw him felled inches inside the box, but his resulting penalty was uncharacteristically ballooned over the bar.

His disappointment almost turned to joy moments later when pressuring Cakir into a mistake. The goalkeeper took too long to clear his lines and saw his clearance deflect agonisingly wide off Bale’s boot.

Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward had made his fair share if stops throughout the match, but none were more important than his intervention in the 87th minute. Merih Demiral met a corner powerfully, but Ward was on hand to beat the ball to safety as the game entered it’s final stages.

Tensions boiled over in an ill-tempered penalty box scuffle that saw three players given yellows. Yilmaz had flicked at the face of Joe Rodon while on the floor before Ben Davies shoved the striker to the ground in retaliation.

Wales put the game to bed deep into injury time when Connor Roberts tucked hometo make it 2-0 after excellent work from Bale.