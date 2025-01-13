Juventus have received a huge boost in their pursuit of Randal Kolo Muani as they look to beat Manchester United in the race for the Paris Saint-Germain striker, but there is one vital piece of the jigsaw still missing from a potential deal.

Kolo Muani is one of the top targets for Juventus in the January transfer window, as the Italian giants aim to ensure a successful season. Thiago Motta’s side are unlikely to win the Scudetto this campaign, but they could end up in the Serie A top four. The Bianconeri are also in a good position to qualify for the Round of 16 of the Champions League without going through the playoffs.

One of Juventus’s major problems this season is the lack of goals. While the Turin club have conceded 16 goals in 19 Serie A matches this season, they have found the back of the net 31 times in the league. Second-placed Inter Milan have scored 46 goals.

Dusan Vlahovic is not having a very prolific campaign and has scored just seven goals in 16 Serie A matches. There is also speculation that Arsenal are keen on the Serbia international striker.

Juventus have been looking at bringing in a new striker this month, and what will come as a huge blow for Manchester United, the Italian club have managed to convince Kolo Muani to make the move to Juventus Stadium.

According to La Repubblica, Kolo Muani has accepted Juventus as a destination in January, with the Italian club very keen on getting a deal done soon.

Man Utd are interested in the France international forward as well. TEAMtalk’s reported earlier this month that the Premier League giants consider him “a concrete option”.

Our transfer expert Rudy Galetti stated that Paris Saint-Germain are open to offloading him on a loan deal this month, with the striker struggling to get into the starting lineup on a regular basis.

However, based on this recent report in La Repubblica, it seems that the 26-year-old PSG forward will be off to Juventus.

No agreement between Juventus and PSG yet for Kolo Muani

There is still a ray of hope for Man Utd in terms of a deal for Kolo Muani. While the striker has decided to move to Juventus, La Repubblica has noted that there is no agreement between the two clubs at the moment.

Juventus, though, are in “intensive contacts” with PSG, with the Italian giants and French powerhouse continuing talks over a deal for the former Eintracht Frankfurt striker.

Reports in the German media have claimed that Man Utd are “determined to do everything possible” to bring the PSG star to Old Trafford and have already held talks with his management.

With Juventus now pressing ahead with a move for the striker, Man Utd will have to step up their pursuit if they are to get a deal done.

United head coach Ruben Amorim wants to sign a new forward in January, and the need will get urgent should Marcus Rashford leave Old Trafford in the coming days as expected.

Latest Juventus news: Araujo bid, Vlahovic swap deal

Kolo Muani is not the only player Juventus are keen on adding to their squad in the January transfer window. There is interest in Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo as well.

Reports have claimed that Juventus have already had a bid for Araujo turned down. The Serie A outfit are expected to make a second offer.

Juventus, though, could face stiff competition for Araujo. TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are very keen on the Uruguay international central defender and are serious about making a bid this month.

In terms of outgoings, Juventus are reportedly ready to offload Vlahovic before the transfer window closes.

There is speculation that Juventus are so keen on Joshua Zirkzee that they are willing to send Vlahovic to Man Utd to complete the deal.

Another player who could leave Juventus this month is Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian midfielder joined the Italian club from Aston Villa only last summer, but he has failed to settle into the team.

Man Utd are reported to be interested in the former Manchester City prospect and are looking at signing him as a potential replacement for Kobbie Mainoo should he leave for Chelsea in January.

