Couhaib Driouech is joining Rangers and Hugo Siquet is another top target

Rangers are set to complete the signing of PSV Eindhoven winger Couhaib Driouech after the Moroccan international travelled to Glasgow for his medical today, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The 24-year-old is expected to finalise a £7million move, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract that will make him the club’s tenth summer arrival.

Driouech, a versatile attacker who primarily operates on the left but can also play on the right, has been a priority target for manager Derek McInnes as he looks to inject pace and creativity into the forward line following a difficult start to the season.

While the attack is being reinforced, attention continues to focus on the right-back position.

Club Brugge defender Hugo Siquet remains under consideration as Rangers seek to strengthen that area of the pitch.

The 24-year-old Belgian international, who is under contract until 2028, has established himself as a reliable option at the Belgian champions and previously shared a dressing room with current Ibrox midfielder Nico Raskin at Standard Liège.

As TEAMtalk reported yesterday, Aston Villa’s Kosta Nedeljkovic is another name being assessed, with a season-long loan deal viewed as a realistic route.

The 20-year-old Serbia international, signed by the Premier League club for around £8million from Red Star Belgrade in 2024, has spent the past two seasons on loan at RB Leipzig.

Limited first-team opportunities under Unai Emery have opened the door for a temporary move north of the border.

Former Hearts left-back James Penrice is also still one to watch. Talks with AEK Athens over a potential loan with an option to buy have been ongoing, though the Greek side are understood to prefer a permanent transfer for the 27-year-old.

With Driouech’s arrival imminent, McInnes will hope the new signing can quickly settle and contribute as Rangers aim to improve both domestically and in Europe.

Further defensive reinforcements remain high on the agenda before the transfer window closes, as the Ibrox hierarchy continue their efforts to rebuild the squad and build a side capable of sustained success.

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