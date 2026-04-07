Rangers are accelerating their summer recruitment drive, with manager Danny Röhl’s side now pushing hard to secure the signing of Dundee defender Luke Graham.

Sources indicate that the 22-year-old Scotland under-21 international is very keen on a move to Ibrox and the Gers are working to get ahead of their rivals in the race for his signature.

Graham has enjoyed an impressive campaign at Dens Park, showcasing physical strength, composure on the ball and a strong aerial presence that would bolster Röhl’s defensive options.

Rangers have been monitoring the centre-back for several months and have stepped up their interest significantly in recent weeks.

With chairman Andrew Cavenagh prepared to back further investment, the club sees Graham as a high-priority target who could make an immediate impact in the Premiership and European campaigns.

Competition remains fierce, however, with Celtic also known to be monitoring the player alongside several English clubs. A potential bidding war cannot be ruled out, but Graham’s apparent desire to join Rangers gives the light blues a valuable edge.

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Rangers have more names on shortlist

The pursuit of Graham forms part of a broader proactive strategy in the upcoming transfer window.

As previously revealed, Rangers continue to hold an interest in Danish midfielder Silas Andersen, having made enquiries in January, although a summer move was always the more likely scenario.

The technically gifted 21-year-old remains on their radar despite interest from Wolves and others.

Meanwhile, Kilmarnock’s David Watson remains a long-term target. The 21-year-old midfielder, who is out of contract this summer, is attracting attention from the English Championship, Italy and Celtic, setting up possible further Old Firm competition.

Rangers boss Röhl is keen to blend youthful talent with added experience as he looks to close the gap on domestic rivals and build a squad capable of challenging on multiple fronts.

Early groundwork on these targets suggests a busy summer ahead at Ibrox, with fans hopeful that swift action in the market can deliver the reinforcements needed for a successful 2026/27 season.

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