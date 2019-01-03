Rangers all set to complete signing of veteran 273-goal striker

Out-of-favour Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe is set to sign for Rangers on an 18-month loan deal, according to Sky Sports.

The 36-year-old has made only three starts, all in the EFL Cup this season, due to injuries and the form of forwards Callum Wilson and Josh King.

Sky sources claim Defoe will join Rangers on an 18-month loan deal with two recall options in the summer of 2019 and January 2020.

Defoe, who has scored 273 goals in 682 career games, played with Rangers boss Steven Gerrard for England.

TEAMtalk told you last month that Sunderland hade been rebuffed in a bold bid to bring back Defoe back to the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats were looking to give manager Jack Ross the tools to get promoted from League One and they looked back at former star Defoe.