Rangers announce trio of coaches joining ‘proud’ Van Bronckhorst at Ibrox

Rangers have confirmed that Roy Makaay, Yori Bosschaart and Arno Phillips will form new manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s backroom staff.

Makaay joins as first-team coach, Bosschaart as performance analyst and Phillips as fitness coach, with new boss Van Bronckhorst also revealing his ‘pride’ at taking over as manager at Ibrox in his introductory press conference.

Former Holland striker Makaay won 43 caps for his country and won league titles in Spain and Germany during his playing career. He has had a number of coaching roles at Feyenoord since his retirement and worked with van Bronckhorst from 2015 to 2019.

Bosschart also worked alongside van Bronckhorst at Feyenoord and Guangzhou. Most recently he has been the Performance Analyst with the United Arab Emirates’ national team.

Phillips, meanwhile, arrives with vast experience across the globe. He has worked with the national teams of South Korea, Australia, Russia and Turkey. At club level he lists PSV, FC Schalke, Anzhi Makhachkala, Feyenoord and Guangzhou as former employers.

Speaking about the trio, Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson said: “I am delighted to welcome this group of staff to support Giovanni and to continue the evolution of our first-team football operations structure.

🎙️ Today is @The_real_Gio‘s first press conference as #RangersFC manager. 📺 You can watch the press conference live from The Blue Room at Ibrox later this afternoon on our YouTube channel which you can subscribe to here: https://t.co/hcMRf4KdGk pic.twitter.com/1fSpcq2h1u — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 22, 2021

“I have met the guys in recent days and like Gio they are all fantastic people as well as top operators in their fields.

“We already have an excellent group of staff and our new additions will integrate well to our existing departments.”

Van Bronckhorst bursting with pride

Van Bronckhorst, meanwhile, faced the media at Ibrox at 3.30pm on Monday for the first time since being named as Steven Gerrard’s successor last week.

He told the club’s official wesbite: “I’m very proud. I had a beautiful time here as a player. And I’ve enjoyed being back in Glasgow over the past few days.

“It was quite an easy decision to take this job.

“I was confident that I would take the job because it’s a club I want to lead. I want to bring success to the club.

“I’ve been working at Feyenoord, a club with a lot of pressure so hopefully me and my staff can have the same type of success here that we had there.”

READ MORE: Steven Gerrard looks to sign ‘crucial’ Rangers star as Aston Villa plans made