Rangers boss Philippe Clement targets two new signings in January transfer window

Rangers boss Philippe Clement is reportedly keen on landing two new signings in the January transfer window, with two particular positions in need of a boost.

Clement wants to bring in some of his additions to the current Ibrox squad after joining the club last month when he replaced the sacked Michael Beale at the Scottish Premiership giants.

Indeed, speaking to the press recently, the Belgian revealed he is unhappy with the “balance” of his current first-team squad – feeling he has too many players in some positions and not enough in others.

To that end, he revealed that work is also well underway for new recruits in January, with a major eye on next season as well.

Clement has made a good start to life as Rangers boss and is yet to taste defeat. However, his side remain eight points behind bitter rivals Celtic with a game in hand in the race for the title.

And, according to Football Insider, Clement wants to bring in a new left-back and striker in the winter transfer window to balance his squad better.

Borna Barisic and Ridvan Yilmaz have shared the responsibilities on the left side of Clement’s defence and it’s clear that the Ibrox chief is yet to decide who is the better player going forward.

Barisic will be out of contract at the end of the current season, having joined Rangers from Croatian side NK Osijek back in 2018.

The 31-year-old has made over 200 appearances for the Glasgow side, scoring nine times, and has previously been linked with a move south to the English Premier League.

Clement wants another striker on board

Meanwhile, Football Insider adds that Clement also wants to add another goalscorer to his ranks in the new year.

That is somewhat surprising, given that Beale added Danilo, Sam Lammers and Cyril Dessers over the course of the summer transfer window. However, all three have struggled for goals with a combined 13 in total so far this season.

Prolific right-back and skipper James Tavernier leads the goalscoring charts with nine across all competitions, in what is a damning reflection on the forward options available to Clement.

Rangers will be back in action on Thursday night when they face Aris Limassol in the Europa League.

