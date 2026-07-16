Rangers on the brink of sealing £4m signing of midfield destroyer for McInnes

Rangers are on the verge of completing a deal for Partizan Belgrade defensive midfielder Vanja Dragojevic to bolster Derek McInnes’ engine room, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Indeed, sources have confirmed the 20-year-old is closing in on a £4million move to Ibrox, with talks now at the final stages.

The Serbia international is understood to be very keen on the switch and is expected to travel to Glasgow to finalise personal terms and complete his medical.

Rangers have long been regarded as the frontrunners for his signature, despite interest from other clubs, and insiders remain confident the deal will be wrapped up by the end of the day, as TEAMtalk has been reporting.

The capture of the highly-rated defensive midfielder represents another significant addition to McInnes’ squad as the new manager continues his summer rebuild.

It’s also another captain in the door who not only has the ability but the mentality Rangers are keen to add this season.

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Further Rangers ins/outs in the works

Elsewhere, Rangers remain in talks for Norwegian midfielder Jens Hjerto-Dahl.

The Tromsø star continues to be a priority target, although a deal is yet to be agreed. Adding him would be another brilliant young addition that will soften the blow for key players being sold.

On the outgoing front, midfielders Nicolas Raskin and Connor Barron are both expected to leave Ibrox before the window closes, with Serie A side Bologna having shown interest in the pair.

Defender John Souttar has attracted interest from several English clubs, including Leicester City, and could be replaced by Philadelphia Union’s South African centre-back Olwethu Makhanya, who Rangers have sounded out in recent days.

Striker Danilo is also anticipated to depart, while the link with left-back James Penrice has resurfaced.

AEK Athens are believed to be willing to sell the Scotland international for around £1.5m, however, Penrice has interest in the English Championship also.

With Ivor Pandur, Dan Neil, Lawrence Shankland and Cammy Devlin already signed, McInnes is moving swiftly to reshape his squad. The imminent arrival of Dragojevic would further strengthen the midfield options ahead of the new campaign.

The window so far has been successful for Rangers on paper. Of course, time will tell if the new signings are enough to get the Gers back to the top of Scottish football.