Tromso midfielder Jens Hjerto-Dahl, who is a target for Rangers and Celtic

Rangers are closing in on a deal for Jens Hjerto-Dahl, with a journalist revealing that the midfielder only wants to play for Derek McInnes’s side and has already turned down the chance to join Celtic and work with Bhoys boss Martin O’Neill.

On July 17, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Rangers are pushing to sign Hjerto-Dahl from Tromso IL in the summer transfer window.

We reported that Cardiff City are keen on a deal for Hjerto-Dahl, but the midfielder’s preference is to move to Rangers, who have been in talks with his club Tromso.

Fletcher reported: “The 20-year-old has expressed a clear preference for a move to Ibrox, but the deal is now under threat following a competing bid from Cardiff City.

“Tromso are understood to be holding out for a significant fee for the versatile and physical central midfielder, who has been a standout performer in the Eliteserien this season.”

Journalist Sam Cohen has now claimed that Hjerto-Dahl has agreed on personal terms with Rangers.

Cohen, who has over 174,000 followers on X, has also reported that the 20-year-old Norwegian midfielder has rejected the chance to join Celtic or Cardiff and is keen only on a move to Rangers, who are said to be confident of striking a deal with Tromso for the youngster.

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Jens Hjerto-Dahl rejects Celtic for Rangers

The journalist posted on X at 11:05pm on July 17: “EXCLUSIVE: Jens Hjerto Dahl only wants Rangers + close to club-to-club agreement.

“The Norwegian U21 star has agreed personal terms after making it clear Ibrox is his preferred destination, believing he can thrive under the manager.

“McInnes has fully convinced the player of the project.

“Dahl has also turned down personal terms from both Celtic and Cardiff, despite both offers being more inticing, financially.

“Rangers have seen two bids rejected but are now closing in on Tromsø’s valuation after significant progress in talks over the last 24 hours.

“Club-to-club negotiations continue, with Rangers also pushing through outgoings to free up the funds for a deal worth around €7.8m guaranteed, plus add-ons.”

Cohen added on X at 3:06pm on July 18:” Jens Hjerto Dahl was on the scoresheet as Tromsø beat HamKam 4-1 today.

“Rangers remain confident of getting a deal done after significant progress in talks, with the player only wanting a move to Ibrox.”

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