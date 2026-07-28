Rangers are advancing in talks to sign Philadelphia Union centre-back Olwethu Makhanya as they look to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the new season, which kicks off on Friday.

Negotiations are progressing over a transfer worth approximately £3m ($4m, $3.5m) for the 22-year-old South African, who has established himself as a reliable presence in Major League Soccer.

Makhanya has made 53 appearances for Philadelphia since breaking into the first team, showcasing composure on the ball and physical strength that have drawn attention from clubs across Europe.

The defender has already indicated his willingness to make the move to Ibrox, and sources close to the discussions suggest personal terms are broadly agreed and not going to prove a stumbling block.

Rangers officials are understood to be working through the remaining details with the American club, with both parties keen to reach an agreement, potentially as soon as close of play, Tuesday.

Should the deal be completed, Makhanya would become the latest addition to a Rangers squad undergoing careful rebuilding under new manager Derek McInnes. His arrival would provide competition and cover in central defence, an area identified as requiring greater depth following a disappointing season last term.

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Rangers still hopeful of signing Brighton winger

Meanwhile, the Scottish Premiership club continue to prioritise attacking reinforcements.

Sources confirm that Rangers remain active in the market for a winger and retain strong interest in Brighton & Hove Albion’s Amario Cozier-Duberry.

The young forward has been closely monitored, and any move for him would form part of a broader strategy to inject pace and creativity into the wide areas. Any permanent deal would cost above £5 million.

Talks over Makhanya represent a significant step forward in the summer window, demonstrating Rangers’ determination to secure quality additions at realistic valuations.

While nothing is yet finalised, the positive signals from the player’s camp have raised expectations that an agreement can be reached before the season kicks off on Friday.

It’s another important deal for Rangers as the 49ers work hard to bring the league title and Champions League football back to Ibrox.

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