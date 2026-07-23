Rangers confident of sealing signing of Brighton forward within 48 hours

Rangers are closing in on a new winger signing

Rangers are advancing in talks over a move for Brighton & Hove Albion winger Amario Cozier-Duberry, with the 21-year-old emerging as a key summer target for the Ibrox side.

Discussions between the two clubs remain ongoing, and sources close to the deal indicate that the England youth international is open to a switch to Glasgow.

Rangers are hopeful of completing the transfer within the next 48 hours as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

The former Arsenal academy product has impressed during loan spells away from the Amex Stadium and is viewed by the Light Blues hierarchy as a player capable of adding much-needed pace, creativity and directness on the flanks.

Indeed, Gers boss Derek McInnes regards the acquisition of another winger as a priority before the transfer window shuts, with Cozier-Duberry high on his shopping list.

McInnes is determined to bolster his squad in multiple areas.

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Rangers also hunting defensive recruits

Alongside the pursuit of the Brighton forward, the club is also keen to secure an additional central defender prior to their opening Scottish Premiership fixture against Dundee United.

Defensive reinforcements are seen as essential after a demanding previous season, and the manager wants fresh options available as soon as possible.

Rangers have been active in the market under McInnes and are working to finalise several deals that can improve the depth and quality of the first-team group.

Securing Cozier-Duberry would represent a significant statement of intent, bringing a highly rated young talent to Scottish football.

Talks are understood to be progressing constructively, though no agreement has yet been reached.

Brighton are reluctant to lose a player they regard as having long-term potential, yet the prospect of regular first-team football at Ibrox appears to have appealed to the winger.

Should the move be completed quickly, Cozier-Duberry could be available for selection in the coming week, with a desire from Ibrox to have him in place for their next friendly against West Ham United.

Cozier-Duberry, meanwhile, is unlikely to be the only winger that comes into the club if Rangers get their way in the market.

Despite a busy window and some great players added there are still obvious weaknesses that need to be addressed.

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