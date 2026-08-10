Rangers closing in on statement signing of explosive Champions League winger

Rangers are in advanced talks with PSV Eindhoven over a deal to sign Moroccan winger Couhaib Driouech, with the 24-year-old close to agreeing a four-year contract at Ibrox, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have confirmed the fee is expected to be in the region of £7million (€8.2m / $9.4m), with personal terms progressing smoothly and Driouech understood to be keen on the move to Glasgow.

The left-sided attacker, who was born in Haarlem and represents Morocco at youth level, joined PSV from Excelsior in 2024 for around €3.5m.

Although he has struggled for consistent starts in the Eredivisie, he impressed in the Champions League last season with goals against Liverpool and Napoli.

Rangers have been tracking him for over a year and now it looks like they will land their man.

Rangers first tabled an offer last week that was rejected. An improved bid of approximately £6m was also turned down by the Dutch champions.

However, negotiations have since accelerated, placing the Light Blues ahead of other interested parties, including Celta Vigo and Burnley, despite the Spanish side believing they would win the race.

Former Rangers manager Danny Rohl’s RB Salzburg had also shown interest, but sources indicate they were never close to doing a deal.

Driouech has previously spoken of his desire for more regular football and greater appreciation after limited opportunities under Peter Bosz.

Driouech to give McInnes new attacking weapon

For Rangers manager Derek McInnes, the signing would add pace, directness and Champions League experience to his attacking options as he continues to reshape the squad and struggles to find his first win.

The club have already completed several deals this summer and is determined to strengthen the wide areas.

A formal agreement has not yet been confirmed, and competition remains. However, the latest developments suggest a breakthrough is imminent.

Should the transfer be completed, Driouech would become one of the more significant arrivals of the window and a clear statement of ambition from the new regime at Ibrox, who are determined to find success.

Talks are ongoing, and there is hope of an agreement in the next 24 hours.

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