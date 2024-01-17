Rangers close to securing deal for Champions League defender as Clement eyes replacement for exit-bound star

Phillipe Clement has enjoyed a great start to life at Rangers, already lifting a trophy and guiding his side to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

The manager is in need of new players this month, however, and TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that the Scottish giants are working on several deals.

Rangers have already signed striker Fabio Silva on a six-month loan from Wolves. The club are now keen on bringing in a new left-back, with Ridvan Yilmaz expected to leave the club.

TEAMtalk sources have indicated that Benfica full-back David Jurasek is a player Rangers are trying to secure a deal for.

The Portuguese side have made him available for loan after spending almost £10m to sign him in the summer.

Benfica are looking to bring in a new left-back, with Galatasaray and Verona battling to try and land Rangers star Ridvan Yilmaz who has been made available for transfer.

Yilmaz’s departure will leave a space that the ‘Gers hope Jurasek will fill.

Rangers in a strong position to sign Jurasek

Rangers are not the only team trying to sign Jurasek this month. TEAMtalk can confirm that one Bundesliga club have already made an offer, while the defender has interest from a number of English clubs.

Rangers are in a strong position in negotiations, however, and have put a good offer on the table for Jurasek according to TEAMtalk sources.

Clement has claimed in recent press conferences that a number of deals are close and 23-year-old is one of those that could be completed imminently.

TEAMtalk understands that Jurasek is open to the move to Glasgow and the switch could be finalised by the beginning of next week.

Jurasek has only made six league appearances for Benfica since his move from Slavia Prague in July, as well as three in the Champions League.

His signing was seen as very good business by the Portuguese side at the time, but he has struggled to secure a permanent spot in the side and will leave in this window.

