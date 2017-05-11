Rangers closing in on transfer targets but Vaulks rules out Ibrox move

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has revealed they are in talks with several players, despite Rotherham’s Will Vaulks already ruling out a move to the Ibrox.

Caixinha had already declared he would sign players he knows well to reduce the risk factor in his summer rebuilding work.

The Portuguese coach told Rangers TV: “We are dealing and negotiating with players. We already have some of the players that are out of competition and are already on vacation.

“One important thing is all of those players are really keen to come and play for Rangers. It is not a question of them seeing what happens if maybe they have other options.

“All of them want to come and I know them as well. I appreciate all the efforts and work these players are doing to come here to us. So it is a question of getting the deals done and then making the announcements.”

It is understood that Caixinha has already told Clint Hill and Philippe Senderos that their contracts will not renewed, while Emerson Hyndman has already returned to Bournemouth after injury cut short his loan spell. Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral’s loan deal is also set to expire.

Caixinha said: “I have already met with three players and already they know their situation for next season. They are not going to continue with us.

“For me, it is important that they learn this from me and the others will also be announced in the correct manner.”

Meanwhile, Will Vaulks insists he has no intention of leaving Rotherham amid reports linking Rangers with a move for the former Falkirk midfielder.

The 23-year-old had a tough first season in English football as the South Yorkshire club were relegated to Sky Bet League One with a record-low points tally.

“I’m committed to remaining a Rotherham United player,” Vaulks said. “Even if there is interest from other clubs, I feel there is massive unfinished business for me with Rotherham.

“I can’t leave on a season like that, even if the option is there. It’s Rotherham United for me next season. I can’t see me being anywhere else.

“I don’t know if the Rangers interest is real or not. Speculation takes off quickly.”

Vaulks, who featured 42 times in his debut season for the Millers, added: “I’ve never played in League One. I want to go there and score some goals, to be honest. I’m disappointed with my goal tally this year.

“I want to enjoy it and hopefully play as many games as possible and help get us back up.”