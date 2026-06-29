Rangers are on the verge of completing a significant overhaul of their goalkeeping department with the imminent arrival of Croatian international Ivor Pandur from Hull City, TEAMtalk understands, while Jack Butland looks set to head in the opposite direction.

Pandur, 26, is expected to put pen to paper on a long-term contract at Ibrox, with a deal valued at £6million-plus. Meanwhile, Hull are pushing strongly to land Butland in a separate deal.

Pandur, who impressed with Hull last season and earned a place in Croatia’s World Cup squad, represents an ambitious addition for the Glasgow side. He is set to wear the number one shirt for Gers, signalling how important he will be moving forward.

He is set to undergo a medical in the United States before completing the deal upon his return from the World Cup. The move marks a clear statement of intent from Rangers as they seek to refresh their squad ahead of the new campaign.

The player exchange is not officially a swap or player-plus-cash deal, as separate transfers are beneficial for both clubs in terms of Squad Cost Ratio rules (SCR). However, it addresses Hull’s desire for a substantial fee while allowing Rangers to avoid a straight £10million outlay.

Butland, the experienced 33-year-old former England international, is set to head to the MKM Stadium, where his pedigree and leadership qualities could prove invaluable for the Tigers as they prepare for a campaign back in the Premier League.

Rangers have now given him permission to travel to Hull to complete his part of the deal and undergo a medical.

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Rangers set to complete statement goalkeeper signing

Rangers boss McInnes has been keen to strengthen his goalkeeping department and the club were already working on options following a mixed campaign from Butland.

Butland’s departure opens the door for Pandur, whose shot-stopping ability and commanding presence have drawn praise across English football.

The Croatian’s international experience adds further depth to a squad aiming to challenge at the top of the Scottish Premiership and make progress in Europe.

Pandur made 45 Championship appearances for Hull this season and kept 14 clean sheets, playing a crucial role in the club’s promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

For Hull, crucially, the deal helps balance their books, especially with other potential outgoing transfers.

Pandur leaves having made a strong impression since joining the club, but he felt the opportunity to move to a club of Rangers stature and play in European competition was too appealing to turn down.

Fans at Ibrox will be eager to see the new arrival in action, with pre-season preparations now gathering pace.

The transfer underscores Rangers’ proactive and aggressive summer strategy as they look to build a competitive side capable of mounting a sustained title challenge.

With Pandur’s arrival imminent, the Light Blues’ goalkeeping future is now sorted and the club can shift focus to other areas of the pitch.

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