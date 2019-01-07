Rangers confirm loan return of Premier League midfielder

Rangers announced the return of Southampton midfielder Steven Davis on loan until the end of the season on Sunday night.

Davis spent four years at Ibrox between 2008 and 2012, where he made over 200 appearances and won eight major trophies – including three league titles.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard told the club’s official website: “He has previously captained the club and been captain for his country and Southampton, so we welcome yet another leader into our dressing room.”

Davis’ arrival follows hot on the heels of Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe heading to Ibrox.

The former England frontman has penned an 18-month loan deal with Gerrard’s men, who are currently level with Old Firm rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

