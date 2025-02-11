Rangers could lose as many as seven players this summer

Rangers are set for a busy summer window as they look to build a team capable of beating Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title and several players could be sold to fund a rebuild.

There are also question marks over manager Philippe Clement and replacing him is a possibility, but regardless Rangers are planning for a big window in terms of outgoings and incomings.

Striker Cyriel Dessers is one player Rangers have looked to sell over the last two windows and he is one who could go in the summer.

The Nigerian international has been very hit and miss since joining in 2023 and is on big wages which Rangers would be happy to recoup and invest in other places.

TEAMtalk understands there is interest in Dessers from Italy and conversations over a potential deal have taken place with his agents as Rangers look to drum up interest.

Fellow striker Hamza Igamane is another who will be subject to bids but for different reasons. The 22-year-old has been sensational since breaking into Rangers; first team and is wanted by clubs in England and around Europe. As previously reported, Tottenham and Everton have both sent scouts to watch him in action.

The Glasgow side hope to bring in £25million for the Moroccan who has lit up the SPL and Europa League this season, since joining for around £2.5m last summer.

James Tavernier very likely to leave Rangers – sources

Rangers captain James Tavernier, meanwhile, is suspected to be in his final season at Ibrox.

The full-back has been vital for Rangers over recent years but at 33-year-old is coming to the end of his career and one of the biggest earners at the club.

Tavernier’s contract is set to expire in 2026 and there are no signs of a renewal of any kind on the horizon, per TEAMtalk sources.

Midfielder Tom Lawrence is also expected to leave the club at the end of the season and there were hopes of getting him out the door in the January window.

A move away ultimately didn’t materialise for Lawrence and he is now set to leave for free in the summer window when his contract expires.

Dujon Sterling, Jefte and Mohamed Diomande are also generating interest from multiple sides and could be subject to bids from clubs.

Rangers’ transfer philosophy is to sign promising players for low fees and sell them on for a big profit. Igamane is the man with by far the biggest valuation at this stage.

If Rangers are able to move on some stars it’s expected that multiple new faces will arrive as they look to fight for silverware on all fronts next season.

