Rangers defender explains factors behind Bundesliga move

Rangers defender David Bates believes his summer switch to Hamburg was a chance that “nobody could pass up”.

The 21-year-old signed a pre-contract with the Bundesliga club on Thursday in a surprise move.

Bates has played 25 times for Rangers and is out of contract in the summer with extension talks seemingly slow to progress.

And the German side moved in to secure the services of the central defender on a four-year deal for what they described as a free transfer.

Writing on his Twitter account, Bates said: “After a whirlwind 48 hours I am absolutely delighted to have my future sorted.

“Like Rangers, HSV are (an) iconic club with tremendous history & all the pressures that come with that. They have given me a lot of faith in their recruitment & I can’t wait to kick on & develop further as a player. It was an opportunity I don’t think anyone could turn down.

“I’d like to thank all the fans, staff & board for the last two years. Hopefully I can get back fit enough to help in some way to finish as high as possible.”

The former Raith Rovers player is currently out of action with ankle ligament damage which saw him carried off on a stretcher during Rangers’ 3-2 defeat by Celtic last month.

Hamburg scouting director Johannes Spors told his club’s website: “David will bring physicality, speed, a good mentality and leadership to our defence; qualities that will certainly help.

“He is a down-to-earth guy who is actively looking to develop his career and is willing to work hard for it.”