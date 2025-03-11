Rangers are ready to demand up to £20million to offload a brilliant attacking talent in the summer transfer window, while a second top Ibrox star also has suitors from France and Italy.

The Scottish giants have had a very poor season domestically and find themselves well behind Celtic, who are on the brink of another championship-winning campaign and a potential treble – to make matters worse.

However, there has been positivity once again in Europe and the future is also looking much brighter for Rangers going forward.

They have a huge takeover on the brink of completion from the 49ers group and they have some young talent in the squad that looks set to reap some financial reward. Indeed, the standout this year has been Hamza Igamane, who has lit up Ibrox with some top-class performances.

This has brought the attention of some of Europe’s giants and scouts from the Premier League though, who are all keen on doing a deal in the summer. However, any attempt to sign the 22-year-old comes with a warning as Rangers have high expectations over any deal.

There have been some rumours of a deal worth around £10m but they have been quickly quashed by sources close to the player and the club.

We understand that Rangers will demand a premium fee of around £20m, as they believe he is only going to improve and this season is just the start of his journey.

As we’ve previously reported, both Everton and Tottenham have shown significant interest in Igamane, who has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 35 games in all competitions this term. Indeed, both Premier League clubs have had the player scouted this season.

Diomande also in demand

Rangers are also very keen to do better business in the market and want to turn the transfer policy around developing players and selling them on for a profit.

To that end, Igamane is a player who will be one of the new players who will kick this off, but he is not alone in attracting interest from other clubs.

Midfielder Mohamed Diomande is also courting interest from France and Italy with sources saying he has serious interest in him and could be one to watch this summer.

The 23-year-old has been excellent in recent weeks and is another player Gers may struggle to hold onto.

The Ivory Coast international has chalked up 43 appearances for the club in all competitions this season, scoring five times and also adding seven assists – enhancing his stick in the process.

Indeed, it’s a huge few months ahead at Rangers as they will be taken over by The 49ers consortium, with the outlook for the future going from bleak to extremely positive.

