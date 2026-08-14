Rangers are set to complete the signing of James Penrice on loan from AEK Athens, with an option to buy, after manager Derek McInnes personally intervened to secure the deal, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 27-year-old Scottish left-back is scheduled to undergo a medical in Glasgow later today. Sources confirmed that terms have been agreed between the clubs, paving the way for Penrice’s return to the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic had previously shown the strongest interest in the defender but cooled their pursuit in recent days. Rangers moved decisively within the last 48 hours, with McInnes making a direct call to the player to outline his plans and convince him of the project at Ibrox.

It’s not been a good start for McInnes but there is belief it will improve and the manager has convinced Penrice to make the switch.

The defender left Hearts for a £2million fee last summer to join AEK Athens, where he helped the Greek side claim the Super League title in his debut campaign.

The versatile full-back, who began his career at Partick Thistle before spells at Livingston and Tynecastle, impressed during his time in Gorgie and was named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year.

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McInnes putting connections to use

McInnes briefly worked with Penrice at Hearts before the defender’s departure and has long admired his attributes. The Rangers boss has been seeking left-back cover, a need heightened by a hamstring injury to Tuur Rommens that is expected to sideline the Dutchman for up to eight weeks.

The loan arrangement provides Rangers with immediate defensive reinforcement while retaining the flexibility of a permanent option.

Penrice is understood to be keen on a return north of the border and the chance to work again under McInnes, who has already brought several former Hearts players to Ibrox this summer.

Should the medical proceed without issue, Penrice will become the latest addition to a Rangers squad looking to strengthen as they aim to get their first win of the season.