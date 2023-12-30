Scottish Premiership giants Rangers have discovered their chances of signing highly-rated Hearts and Scotland frontman Lawrence Shankland in January.

Gers have burst back into the title mix after the arrival of Philippe Clement as the club’s new boss and the Belgian is keen to bolster his squad in the new year to give the club their best chance to pip their old firm rivals to Scottish Premiership glory.

Adding to his attacking talent is one area Clement feels could Rangers the edge, with the club already moving for Portugal Under-21 international Fabio Silva.

The Wolves man, who was also linked with Celtic, has arrived on loan for the second half of the campaign but is not eligible to play for the club until January.

The Premier League club are still expected to play for the majority of Silva’s reported £80,000-a-week wages, but Football Insider reports that a move for Shankland after the new year is unlikely unless Rangers increase their budget through player sales.

Clement is eyeing a move for Shankland as he keeps a close eye on the striker’s situation as he enters the final 18 months of his contract in Edinburgh.

Hearts are known to have held contract talks with the 28-year-old but he is currently refusing to put pen-to-paper on a new deal.

Shankland is the Scottish top flight’s leading goalscorer this season with 11 goals and also notched 16 times and three assists across 26 outings in all competitions.

Football Insider adds that Rangers are also well-placed to secure a permanent move for Abdallah Sima from Brighton in the summer.

Sima has scored 14 times in 31 games in all competitions for the Ibrox outfit this season and has proved a real handful at Scottish Premiership level.

