Rangers duo left in limbo as Clement closes in on signing; most likely winter departure revealed

Rangers have had a strong January transfer window, with manager Phillipe Clement bolstering his ranks with four new faces so far.

Their most recent Rangers addition is winger Oscar Cortez, who is set to sign from RC Lens on a loan deal which includes an option to buy.

Cortez will join alongside Fabio Silva, Mohamed Diomande and left-back Jefte as they try to chase down Celtic and win the Scottish Premier League title.

It’s the soon-to-be-confirmed arrival of Jefte that has raised the most questions, with the futures of left-backs Ridvan Yilmaz and Borna Barisic at Rangers now in doubt.

Yilmaz has been Clement’s first-choice left-back over the past couple of weeks and reports suggest that he is being pursued by several Turkish clubs.

TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm, however, that Barisic is more likely to leave Rangers this month as things stand.

Barisic more likely to leave Rangers than Yilmaz

Our sources state that Barisic is desperate to stay at Rangers. He would sign on the dotted line if a contract extension was offered, with his current one set to expire in May.

At the time of writing, there is no such offer on the table for the 31-year-old and Rangers are focused on other players extensions and arrivals.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Barisic has over 10 pre-contract offers on the table from clubs around Europe, which would see him leave on a free transfer in the summer.

We understand that he could even leave before the transfer window closes this month.

A number of clubs in Italy hold serious interest in Barisic and will make a move for him in the next few days if given the green light.

Barisic has been a mainstay in the Rangers team since his arrival from NK Osijek in 2018, helping his side to win three major trophies and reach the Europa League final in the process.

After six years of service to the Govan side and over 200 appearances in the famous royal blue, his time in Glasgow may be coming to an end.

TEAMtalk has been informed that Yilmaz may also depart Ibrox, but is unlikely that he will leave in the same window as Barisic.

