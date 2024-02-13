Rangers stalwart set for emotional exit as contract expiry nears, Euro giants lead chase for international defender

Ajax, Roma and Lazio are interested in Borna Barisic with the defender poised to leave Rangers at the end of the season.

Long-serving full-back Borna Barisic is poised to leave Rangers at the end of the season with no contract extension forthcoming, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Rangers are going through a change of eras as the club set their sights on changing the way they run their recruitment process.

New director of football Nils Koppen has already made his mark in terms of reshaping the squad since being appointed in December, with Mohamed Diomande, Fabio Silva and Oscar Cortes all arriving at Rangers during the January transfer window.

There is also a change coming for some players who have been at the club for a long period and are nearing the end of their current contracts.

John Lundstram and Ryan Jack are in the club’s plans and the hope is that they will stay at Ibrox, but the situation is not quite so promising for Barisic.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month that French club Nantes made a late attempt to sign the full-back during the winter window, with the player turning the move down after failing to agree personal terms.

Long-serving Rangers defender set to leave in summer

The Croatian full-back has been at the club for six years, having arrived from Osijek in a £2.2million deal in August 2018, and has made more than 200 appearances during his spell in Glasgow.

However, the end of his time at the club is close with his contract entering its final months and no offer of an extension on the horizon.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the 31-year-old would love to stay at the Scottish giants, but Rangers are looking to bring down the average age of the side and bring in fresh legs at left full-back.

Barisic has got plenty of offers and sources state that he is currently considering multiple offers form clubs across the world’s top-five leagues.

Serie A clubs Roma and Lazio, as well as Dutch giants Ajax, are all keen on his services and see the opportunity to sign an international defender on a free as too good to turn down.

Despite being a regular in the Rangers squad since his arrival and winning every domestic trophy in Scotland, it looks increasingly like this will be the final campaign that Barisic plays in blue.

He was part of the squad that went on the incredible run in 2022 under Giovanni van Bronckhorst to the Europa League final and featured in the last Rangers side to win the Scottish Premiership title in 2021 under Steven Gerrard.

