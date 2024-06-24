Rangers exclusive: Top defensive star undergoing medical ahead of Trabzonspor switch

TEAMtalk can confirm that a major Rangers exit is on the brink of being confirmed as a stalwart of the last six years says his goodbyes.

Rangers are undergoing a huge revamp this summer which includes selling some of their biggest stars and allowing some well-known names to leave for free. That includes the likes of Ryan Jack, Kemar Roofe, John Lundstram and Borna Barisic.

It’s the latter who is about to finalise his next move as Barisic is undergoing his medical on Monday afternoon ahead of completing his move to Turkish side Trabzonspor. The full-back is in the city of Trabzon and has had dinner with the senior staff at the club.

His deal is signed and details all completed on a contract that gives him two years in Turkey and includes a club option for a further year. The race was won by the Super Lig side as they offered the best terms and European football.

The defender is keen to continue playing for his country and the Turkish league and European football give him the best possibility to be part of selection moving forward. He missed out on the side for the currently underway Euro 2024 tournament after being benched at Rangers last season.

Barisic loved his time at Rangers and had a desire to stay midway through last season, however, losing his place to Ridvan Yilmaz and a clear lack of desire to renew from a club side meant he was left without a choice and had to find a new employer.

Rangers have high hopes for Barisic replacement

The Glasgow giants have also signed a new full-back to replace the 31-year-old, with Brazilian talent Jefte joining the club.

The new man is seen as someone who holds very high potential and manager Phillipe Clement is keen to use him fully next season.

But for Barisic, his time at Ibrox is now over and he will be announced as a new Trabzonspor player soon.

Barisic spent six years at the club and made over 200 appearances, leaving with a league title, a Scottish Cup and a Scottish League Cup to his name.

