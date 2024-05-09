Rangers EXCLUSIVE: Top star going nowhere this summer despite growing interest

Rangers are increasingly confident they will be able to keep a top star this summer despite significant interest from the English Premier League and in Europe.

Jack Butland is the player in question after having an outstanding first season at Ibrox following a free transfer switch from Crystal Palace.

Indeed, the 31-year-old has been named Rangers‘ Player of the Year and still has an outside shot of working his way into Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024 after the England boss twice travelled to Ibrox to watch him in action recently.

Despite being on Southgate’s radar he was still left out of the last squad in March and revealed he’d had no talks over a return to international action.

Asked for his reaction to being left last time around, Butland told TNT Sports: “Nope. No discussions. If your name is being chucked in there it is because you are doing something right.

“For me, when I found out I wasn’t in the squad it was just back to normal, continue trying to do what I have been doing here.

“That’s the only reason I have been in the discussion in the first place because I have been playing and playing well.”

As for whether or not he could break back into the squad, Butland added: “Could I, should I? It doesn’t really matter. I’ve worked hard enough, I’ve done enough and whatever decision will be.

“There is three fantastic goalkeepers going and I will just keep knocking on the door and see what happens.”

Butland going nowhere

But in terms of his future at Rangers, Nottingham Forest are known to have had a bid turned down for Butland in the January window – although it’s unclear if they will renew their interest this summer.

And now TT have been told that the Scottish giants are fully confident Butland, who signed a four-year deal last summer, will still be at Ibrox to start the new campaign.

Gers are back in action on Saturday when they head to Celtic in a game that they will have a huge bearing on who wins the Scottish Premiership title this season.

