Rangers exclusive: Triple exit on the cards as Gers slap mammoth £30m price-tag on ‘untouchable’ star

Rangers are in the midst of a busy transfer window that is hugely dependent on player sales as Phillipe Clement looks to usher in a new era at Ibrox.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal an update as to the situation with a number of its key players with some getting closer to moving away from the club.

Captain James Tavernier is subject to a bid from Turkish Giants Trabzonspor and they are locked in talks with Rangers over the potential move. TEAMTalk understands an agreement is close and personal terms are agreed between the full-back and the club.

He would join former teammates John Lundstram and Borna Barisic who have both been used to sell the move to the Englishman.

Tavernier has spent the last nine years playing at Ibrox and has racked up an impressive 125 goals and 129 assists in that time.

Two other exits on the cards

Connor Goldson is in Cyprus undergoing medical checks and having a look around Aris Limassol and checking out what they have to offer.

Sources have suggested it could be a done deal for a relatively low fee and Rangers are keen to free up his large wages as he is one of the club’s top earners.

Elsewhere, winger Scott Wright is another player who has a large interest in his services and could leave before the window slams shut. There have been no official moves for the wide-man yet but he does have interest in the Championship.

Derby and Sheffield Wednesday are keen with The Rams holding interest in him since his days at Oxford United. However, both are battling FFP and will need to sort out their finances in-house before making an official move.

Fellow Championship side Preston North End were heavily linked with Wright last summer, but that deal didn’t materialise in the end.

Rangers slap £30m price-tag on Jack Butland

The only player who Rangers consider untouchable is England keeper Jack Butland, who will take the armband off of James Tavernier if he is to leave the club.

Sources say it would take a bid of £30m to move him out of Ibrox and that is certainly not on the horizon anytime soon.

Butland does still have English Premier League suitors but is happy in Glasgow and not expected to move anytime in this window.

His contract with the club is still valid until the summer of 2027 after penning a four-year deal with the club last summer.

The 31-year-old kept 18 clean sheets in the league last season – five more than any other goalkeeper managed in the Scottish Premiership last time around.

