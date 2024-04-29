Rangers exodus: Seven stars to leave Ibrox this summer as Clement eyes major squad reshuffle

Rangers are in the midst of a title race against Celtic that could still see them win the Scottish Premiership and they are keen to build on that success in the summer.

Things have been very positive under manager Phillipe Clement and the Glasgow side are planning to back him in the upcoming transfer window.

TEAMtalk sources state that Rangers are planning to go in a new direction with incomings and focus on signing young talents and that is something supporters are looking forward to.

However, there will also be some big names who leave the club in the coming weeks and months and we’ve listed seven stars that could depart Ibrox.

James Tavernier

Rangers captain James Tavernier has been the main man at the club for the last five years. He has consistently come up with big goals and became the UK’s best-scoring defender ever this year.

He is valued extremely highly within Rangers and luring him away from Glasgow won’t be simple. However, he is a target for clubs in Saudi Arabia and has been since last summer.

With two years left on his deal and at 32 years old there is the chance that now may be the time for Rangers to cash in and bring in up to £15m for their most important player.

Tavernier was asked in a recent interview about his future, saying: “I have two more years on my contract. The gaffer has told me I’m a big part of his plans.”

John Lundstram

Central midfielder John Lundstram is out of contract in the summer and despite reports in Turkey stating he will sign with Trabzonspor, TEAMtalk sources state that nothing has been agreed or signed and contract talks are ongoing with Rangers.

There is also still strong interest in England with both Ipswich and Sheffield United keeping tabs on the 30-year-old.

Trabzonspor have made a strong offer that Lundstram has stated is good enough but the door is still open for others to gazump their offer.

Borna Barisic

Borna Barisic will leave Rangers as a free agent at the end of the season after the Scottish club decided against offering him a new contract.

Just like Lundstram, Trabzonspor have offered the full-back a deal but he has not yet fully agreed and is also a target for sides in Italy and Germany.

Ryan Jack

Midfielder Ryan Jack is another who is out of contract in the summer. He is highly respected within Rangers and was who Clement referenced in his last press conference when he stated: “Those who haven’t made an impact this season can still win a deal”.

Jack has been out for most of the season with injuries but is a player who is regarded as top-quality when he is available. He has interest in Scotland and from sides in MLS.

Conor Goldson

Experienced defender Conor Goldson, like Tavernier, is also wanted by Saudi clubs and has been identified as a target by former boss Steven Gerrard.

The centre-back is coming into the last two years of his current deal and being 31 years old there is an opportunity for Rangers to cash in whilst they have the chance.

Clement has made it clear he hopes Goldson will stay at Ibrox next season but the club are keen to bring in at least five new players this summer and selling the likes of him could help with their recruitment plans.

Scott Wright

26-year-old winger Scott Wright has been on the fringes at Rangers for the majority of this season and was close to making a move in January when Turkish club Pendiskpor attempted to bring him in.

Some reports suggested a deal was done but this was never the case. Wright was shown around their facilities and taken to dinner by the club’s owner but he decided against the move.

Wright still has interest in Turkey but is also a target for MLS sides and clubs in Scotland.

Kemar Roofe

Kemar Roofe, 31, is another who is coming to the end of his deal with Rangers.

TEAMtalk sources have suggested that there is potential for the striker to be offered a one-year extension. However, as things stand, his lack of minutes and injury problems make him someone the club are willing to part ways with.

Clement is keen to strengthen the striker position in the summer window too, so his playing time could diminish even further next term if he stays.

