Rangers get green light to complete ‘statement’ signing Danny Rohl will love – Sources

Rangers are actively exploring the possibility of signing highly-rated Kilmarnock midfielder David Watson as early as the January transfer window, sources have revealed.

The 20-year-old Scotland Under-21 international has emerged as one of the most promising talents in Scottish football, and his contract situation at Rugby Park has put several clubs on high alert.

Watson’s current deal expires in the summer of 2026, meaning he will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs from January 1.

However, Kilmarnock’s willingness to accept a modest fee this winter – believed to be significantly lower than his market value – has opened the door for an immediate move.

Meanwhile, new Rangers manager Danny Rohl is understood to be a huge admirer of his energy, tenacity, and technical ability.

The Ibrox club see Watson as the ideal injection of youthful dynamism into a midfield that has occasionally lacked legs this season.

With Nico Raskin attracting concrete interest from Premier League and top European sides, Rohl is planning for life after the Belgian playmaker and views Watson as both a short-term boost and long-term successor.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Free agents: The five best unattached players available in each position

Rangers not alone in Watson hunt

Rangers will face stiff competition for Watson, though, with Aberdeen and Hearts both pushing hard to keep the player in Scotland, while clubs from the English Championship and several European leagues have made enquiries.

Despite the interest, sources close to the Gers believe a combination of regular first-team football, European football, and the lure of Ibrox could give them the edge.

A January deal would represent a statement of intent from Rangers as they look to close the gap at the top of the Premiership and strengthen for a sustained title challenge.

Talks are ongoing, and the club is prepared to move quickly if terms can be agreed with Kilmarnock.

For David Watson, the next few weeks could define the trajectory of what already looks a very bright career.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.