Hamza Igamane is the subject of interest from a number of clubs, TEAMtalk is aware

Everton are one of the clubs hoping to sign Rangers striker Hamza Igamane, but a January deal will prove difficult to pull off, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Rangers have had a fantastic five weeks that have seen the fortunes of the club turnaround and Philippe Clement’s vision is starting to come together.

There have been many positives but one of the shining lights has been the form of striker Igamane.

The 22-year-old has been on fire and shown why Rangers brought him in from Moroccan side AS Far in the summer. He arrived as an unknown and it was made clear by Clement that he needed time to settle into the club and its high standards.

There has been no doubt he has managed to do that and his impressive displays have brought the eyes of scouts from the English Premier League and clubs around Europe.

Reports of Everton being one of those ring true with sources but moving him from Rangers so quickly will prove difficult.

The feeling within the club is he is a player who holds huge potential and they believe he will only get batter and his value will grow. Therefore, it would take a massive offer to remove him from Rangers in the winter window but the summer could be a different story.

The reality is Rangers want to build a model that sees young talent come into the club, develop and then be sold for large profits.

Igamane is one example of the model beginning to come to fruition and if his form and growth continues through the second half of the season, club’s will be queuing up to buy him.

Everton have a history of signing top young talents from Rangers, proven when they signed Nathan Patterson in the January of 2022 despite the full-back having made only 27 first-team appearances for the Gers.

Igamane will continue to be the main man at Ibrox for the foreseeable future, but if a club seriously want him they will have to cough up big money in January or wait until the summer window when there will be more clubs ready to make an approach.

Rangers round-up: Gers open to one sale

One man Rangers are open to selling is Cyriel Dessers, TEAMtalk sources have stated.

We are aware that teams in Serie A and Ligue 1 are interested in his services.

TEAMtalk has also recently been made aware that Leeds forward Joe Gelhardt has been told he can leave the club on loan.

Rangers are keeping tabs on him, but would prefer to include an option to buy the forward if they are to bring him in.

Igamane’s season

In four Europa League games this term, Igamane has bagged four goals and registered one assists.

He also has two goals in the Scottish Premiership, and an assist in the Scottish League Cup.

His best performance of the season came against OGC Nice, when Igamane bagged a brace and assisted another goal in a rampant 4-1 victory.

He also scored Rangers’ only goal in their 1-1 draw with Tottenham, highlighting an ability to have an impact on big games.