Rangers fans buzzing as boss update reveals announcement is imminent

Rangers fans have been reacting to a report that the appointment of former midfield favourite Giovanni van Bronckhorst as manager is now imminent.

The 4th Official claims that ‘really really positive’ talks were held between the Dutchman and the club on Saturday. And, as of Monday evening, an announcement over the club’s new manager is expected within the next 48 hours.

The Daily Record reports that Van Bronckhorst has emerged as supporters’ obvious No. 1 choice to replace Steven Gerrard, after the former Gers chief moved to Aston Villa.

The former Holland star spent three years at Ibrox as a player, after joining from Feyenoord in 1998. During that time he helped the club win back-to-back top-flight titles.

Later in his career he also won the English Premier League, Champions League and LaLiga titles.

We’ve not even been managerless for a week, the fact we’ve already interviewed and look set to hire someone is remarkable. Especially when you consider how we used to do things — G (@garryhood1872) November 15, 2021

If Van Bronckhorst does get the role his first game at the helm will be Sunday’s Scottish League Cup semi-final against Hibernian at Hampden Park.

Victory in that game could set up a showpiece clash with Celtic, who face St Johnstone in the other semi.

Dalglish understands Rangers anger

Meanwhile, Kenny Dalglish has insisted that he can understand Rangers fans’ frustrations over some particularly questionable aspects of Steven Gerrard’s exit for Aston Villa.

Gerrard could not resist the temptation of trying his luck as a Premier League manager by signing for Villa. Such an opportunity did not look a distinct possibility only two weeks ago, until Dean Smith’s sacking.

Indeed, Liverpool midfield great Gerrard swooped in to take up his first job in the English top flight.

The 41-year-old leaves Rangers following him guiding the club to a landmark Scottish Premiership title last season.

This term, meanwhile, the Ibrox club sit top of the league again after 13 games, four points ahead of Celtic. In the Europa League, they can still qualify for the knockout stages despite only winning four points from four games.

According to Dalglish, such factors – as well as his recent dismissal of links with Newcastle – make Gerrard’s motives questionable.

“In the days since Steven Gerrard left Rangers for Aston Villa, I don’t think the anger from the Rangers fans has subsided any,” the Liverpool legend wrote in his Sunday Post column.

“They have every right to be disappointed and hurt. They feel let down and betrayed, and the range of emotions we’ve witnessed on social media are fully understandable.

“Many of them are still feeling very raw, and I can see why they are feeling dejected. One reason is the timing of Steven’s departure.

“He has left in mid-season, with a League Cup semi-final with Hibs and a huge Europa League tie against Sparta Prague on the horizon.

“And after the Europa League win over Brondby recently, when pressed live on TV about speculation around him moving to Newcastle United, he stated he was happy at the club.”