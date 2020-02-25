Rangers handed huge injury lift ahead of Braga return leg

Borna Barisic has flown out to Braga with the rest of the Rangers squad ahead of Wednesday’s Europa League clash after shaking off a back injury.

Manager Steven Gerrard is also likely to hand Florian Kamberi his first Gers start in place of banned top-scorer Alfredo Morelos, while Ryan Jack will be available again after missing the first leg – which Rangers won 3-2 – through suspension.

But Jon Flanagan, Matt Polster, Jordan Jones and Brandon Barker have all been left behind in Glasgow while Jermain Defoe (calf) and Filip Helander (foot) are still injured.

Rangers provisional squad: McGregor, Tavernier, Barisic, Halliday, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Davis, Jack, Kamara, Arfield, Aribo, Hagi, Kent, Ojo, Stewart, Kamberi, Foderingham.

Gerrard, meanwhile, insists Rangers will not sit back against Braga.

He said: “We want to come here and carry a threat, we want to come here and cause as many problems to Braga defensively as we can.

“In no way are we coming here to hold on and suffer for the majority of the game.

“I think it was quite clear last week we had some problems that were down to our shape and maybe individuals within our shape doing things different to what we wanted them to do.

“Once we re-grouped and reset at half-time and played as a team with the right structure, that allowed us to be more of a threat and be more attacking.

“The difference between the two halves was we took our chances in the second.

“We expect tomorrow that if we have the right game plan and carry it out to the best of our ability we can cause problems or create chances and then it’s over to individual players to go execute.”