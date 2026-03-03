Rangers have made retaining Mikey Moore a top priority, TEAMtalk understands, with the on-loan Tottenham Hotspur youngster central to their long-term planning under Danny Rohl.

The 18-year-old Lambeth-borh forward joined Rangers on a season-long loan in the summer of 2025 and has thrived under head coach Rohl, delivering eye-catching performances, including a standout display in the recent Old Firm derby draw with Celtic.

His contributions, with five goals and three assists in 37 games for the Glasgow giants, have made him a firm favourite among supporters and a key figure in the team’s attack.

Recent high-level meetings between the Rangers board and Rohl have focused on outlining summer recruitment and retention strategies, with Moore positioned firmly at the top of the agenda.

The club sees another season with the highly-rated prospect as vital for his continued development and for maintaining momentum in the Scottish Premiership and potential European campaigns.

Sources indicate that Rangers are optimistic about securing Moore’s services beyond the current campaign, likely through an extended loan arrangement.

The teenager is understood to be enjoying life at Ibrox immensely, with his family settled and supportive of him staying on for further senior experience in a competitive environment.

Tottenham relegation could torpedo Rangers deal

While Rangers and Moore do seem aligned on another loan stint, as we revealed last month, any deal remains contingent on Tottenham’s Premier League status.

Spurs, currently languishing in 16th place with 29 points from 28 games and embroiled in a tense relegation scrap, four points above the drop zone and winless in 2026, are prioritising survival before finalising decisions on loanees.

Should they avoid the drop, a further temporary move for Moore could be entertained to ensure he continues gaining regular first-team minutes away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Without a purchase option in his existing loan agreement, negotiations will centre on another temporary switch. Rangers’ strong case is bolstered by Moore’s form and the mutual benefits of extended exposure in Scotland.

As the season enters its closing stages, Moore’s ongoing contributions could strengthen Rangers’ position in talks, while Tottenham must navigate their own precarious league position.

The coming weeks will be crucial in shaping the future of one of England’s most promising young talents.

