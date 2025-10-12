Steven Gerrard has turned down the chance to return to Rangers for a second stint as manager, with the timing of the move believed to be behind his shock decision, as TEAMtalk assesses two other names who have been ‘contacted’ about the Ibrox role.

The former Liverpool and England captain held talks with the Scottish Premiership giants earlier this week following Russell Martin’s dismissal as head coach last weekend after just 17 games in charge.

As TEAMtalk previously reported through our very own Fraser Fletcher, those discussions had gone well, with Gerrard very much open to returning to Ibrox and a ‘full agreement was close’.

However, we understand that the 45-year-old felt the ‘timing was wrong’ for a return to Rangers, while there is also the possibility that Gerrard has also had his head turned by another potential opportunity that has arisen elsewhere.

Gerrard was previously in charge at Ibrox between 2018 and 2021, winning the Scottish title in the 2020-21 season to end years of Celtic dominance.

He has recently expressed a desire to return to management following unsuccessful spells with Aston Villa and Saudi Pro League outfit club Al-Ettifaq, but withdrew from the interview process on Saturday.

It leaves the club’s new US-based 49ers Enterprises hierarchy still searching for a head coach to succeed Martin, who won only five of those 17 outings as boss in a turbulent spell.

They currently sit eighth in the Scottish top flight, having won just once in their opening seven league matches, with their next game the visit of Dundee United next Saturday after the current international break.

Where will Rangers turn next?

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is the new bookies’ favourite for the role after he walked away from the Championship outfit just before the new season began due to their financial crisis.

The 36-year-old German is highly thought of but only has two seasons of managerial experience, and TEAMtalk can reveal two other names Rangers have also been in contact with since Martin’s exit.

Former Brighton, Chelsea and West Ham chief Graham Potter is in the mix, but his recent failure at the London Stadium, where he spent just nine months in charge, would hardly make him a popular appointment.

Indeed, Potter’s footballing principles are very much aligned with those of Martin’s and there is a feeling that it would be swapping like for like.

Another name we can reveal has been discussed is ex-Bournemouth and Wolves manager Gary O’Neil.

The 42-year-old made impressions at both clubs but ultimately paid the price for results not being up to scratch, and has been out of a job now for over 10 months.

O’Neil is at least tactically astute and adaptable, the latter a salient point when it came to Martin’s time in charge at Ibrox.

The club will now continue their search for a new successor, though, with the hope they can get the new man through the door before Saturday’s Dundee United clash.

