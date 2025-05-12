Rangers are interested in 22-year-old Estoril centre-back Kevin Boma and are considering a summer move for him, marking a bold step in their evolving recruitment strategy under prospective new ownership.

Togolese international Boma has been a standout performer in Portugal’s Primeira Liga, catching the eye with 28 appearances and one goal this season.

A scout who has watched Boma this season has told TEAMtalk that the youngster is performing highly when it comes to physicality, composure, and defensive intelligence.

We understand that Boma is valued at €6m-€8m (£5.1m-£6.8m) by Estoril. Rangers are admirers of the defender but they are not alone in their interest.

Sources state that Boma is also on the radar of Union Berlin and FC Basel and interest is ramping up ahead of the summer window.

Boma’s attributes—pace, aerial strength, and aggressive defending—make him a natural fit for Scottish football and the Ibrox side are keen to shore up a backline that has leaked 15 more goals than Celtic in the current Scottish Premiership campaign.

The youngster’s six caps for Togo and frequent inclusion in Portuguese team-of-the-week selections underline his potential to thrive at Ibrox. Crucially, Boma is eager to secure regular first-team football and compete in European competitions according to sources, ambitions Rangers can fulfil having reached the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 this season.