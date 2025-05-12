Rangers interest in intelligent defender confirmed as price tag, rival suitors revealed – sources
Rangers are interested in 22-year-old Estoril centre-back Kevin Boma and are considering a summer move for him, marking a bold step in their evolving recruitment strategy under prospective new ownership.
Togolese international Boma has been a standout performer in Portugal’s Primeira Liga, catching the eye with 28 appearances and one goal this season.
A scout who has watched Boma this season has told TEAMtalk that the youngster is performing highly when it comes to physicality, composure, and defensive intelligence.
We understand that Boma is valued at €6m-€8m (£5.1m-£6.8m) by Estoril. Rangers are admirers of the defender but they are not alone in their interest.
Sources state that Boma is also on the radar of Union Berlin and FC Basel and interest is ramping up ahead of the summer window.
Boma’s attributes—pace, aerial strength, and aggressive defending—make him a natural fit for Scottish football and the Ibrox side are keen to shore up a backline that has leaked 15 more goals than Celtic in the current Scottish Premiership campaign.
The youngster’s six caps for Togo and frequent inclusion in Portuguese team-of-the-week selections underline his potential to thrive at Ibrox. Crucially, Boma is eager to secure regular first-team football and compete in European competitions according to sources, ambitions Rangers can fulfil having reached the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 this season.
Rangers prepare for big summer window
Rangers’ pursuit of Boma reflects a broader vision from Rangers’ sporting director Nils Koppen and director of football operations Kevin Thelwell, who are prioritizing young, high-potential talents with strong resale value.
Boma represents the model of player the club aims to recruit under its new ownership, with potential sales of unwanted squad players expected to finance moves.
As the Gers’ look to close the gap on Celtic domestically and reassert themselves in Europe, Boma could be the blue touchpaper that ignites a transfer revolution, heralding an exciting new chapter for the Glasgow giants.
As previously confirmed by TEAMtalk, Rangers are also pursuing Brazilian midfielder Metinho and have been heavily scouting strikers as they get ready to build a squad for next season.
Rangers’ hunt for a new manager is also underway and big developments on that front are expected in the coming days, so supporters have plenty of reasons to be excited for the future.
PROFILE: Who is Kevin Boma?
Born in France, Boma is a Togo international who also moved away from his country of birth for the first time in his club career ahead of the current season.
After developing in the Guingamp academy, he had spells with Tours’ reserves, Angers and Rodez. The highest level he played at in France was Ligue 2, since his time with Angers was predominantly spent in the reserves.
In the summer of 2024, three months after his senior Togo debut, a top-flight chance arose for Boma when Estoril agreed to take him to Portugal. He has gone on to start the vast majority of the mid-table side’s games.
He ranks in the 91st percentile of Primeira Liga centre-backs for aerial duels won per 90 minutes and the 89th for interceptions. However, he is far lower down for areas like blocks and clearances.
At the age of 22, Boma is very much not the finished article. He could tidy up aspects of his game to become even more formidable, but time is on his side.
Usually, he has featured on the right of a back three for Estoril, where he is coached by Ian Cathro, the former Hearts head coach and an ex-assistant to Nuno Espirito Santo at the likes of Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur.
Boma has his coach’s faith thanks to attributes like pace, aggression and aerial ability. It will be interesting to see if he can add to his game to take the next step.
