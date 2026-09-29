Rangers could rectify summer mistake with FREE signing of electric Swedish winger in January

Rangers remain alert to the availability of Oskar Fallenius, TEAMtalk understands, as the highly-rated winger’s contract with Djurgården approaches its expiry date.

The 24-year-old’s deal expires on 31 December 2026, leaving him free to negotiate a free move in January.

Rangers showed strong interest in Fallenius during the summer transfer window but were unable to secure his signature. He instead opted to remain in Sweden and complete the Allsvenskan campaign with the Stockholm club.

The Swedish attacker later confirmed his intention to see out the remaining months of his contract, stating he would not switch clubs while other European windows were still open.

That decision has now positioned him as an attractive free agent option.

Sources close to the situation indicate Rangers are keen to revive their pursuit and view the former Brøndby player as a versatile wide option, capable of adding energy and defensive work rate to Derek McInnes’ squad.

Fallenius has left the door open to a fresh challenge. After more than three years at Djurgården, where he has contributed consistently with goals and assists, the Sweden international is expected to weigh several offers once his deal expires.

A move to Glasgow would represent a significant step up, and give him the chance to compete regularly in domestic and European football at Ibrox.

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Rangers eyeing free signing of Oskar Fallenius

Fallenius’ agency previously facilitated Mohamed Elyounoussi’s switch to Celtic from Southampton, giving them established contacts on both sides of the Old Firm divide.

That prior business in Scotland could smooth discussions should Rangers push for a deal in the new year.

A formal approach ahead of January is yet to arrive from Ranges. However, the combination of no transfer fee, Fallenius’s proven attributes and Rangers ongoing desire for depth and quality in wide areas makes the Swede a realistic and potentially shrewd target.

Rangers are expected to back McInnes again in January and have a strong belief he is building the right culture the club has lacked for too long.