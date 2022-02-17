James Tavernier blown away by Rangers’ ‘exceptional’ Dortmund demolition, but fires major warning

Rangers captain James Tavernier insisted that while he will enjoy Rangers’ stunning 4-2 Europa League win over Borussia Dortmund, it is only the first leg.

Bundesliga giants came into Thursday’s European play-off tie, with the first leg in Germany. However, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Gers blew their hosts away by going 2-0 up by half time.

Tavernier opened the scoring from a penalty after Dan-Axel Zagadou handled the ball in the box. But just three minutes later, Alfredo Morelos doubled his side’s lead, tapping home from a corner.

In the second half, Rangers went further into dreamland when John Lundstram made it 3-0.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham then pulled one back for Dortmund with a fine, curled finish from the edge of the area. The final result was a stunning 4-2 to Rangers after a Zagadou own goal and Raphael Guerreiro’s goal for Dortmund.

Speaking to the PA news agency after the match, Tavernier said: “We got the result we wanted to take back home, but it is only halfway through.

“There is a lot of positives to take from this game. I thought the boys were exceptional.

“Every man, even the substitutes who came on, everyone did a fantastic job and, like I say, it is only halfway.

“We have a lot of work to do next week, but we put ourselves in a really good position.”

Rangers had to wait for VAR to have its say before they got their opener. Indeed, referee Clement Turpin went to the monitor to look at Zagadou’s handball.

“It was the wait for the VAR,” Tavernier said. “I didn’t see the handball, but when the ref blows you know something is going to happen

“That’s the benefit of having VAR. There was also a bit of a wait before the whistle went [to take the penalty], but I was calm when I took it and happy to give the boys the lead and something to build on.”

Van Bronckhorst adds to Rangers delight

Gers boss Van Bronckhorst added: “It’s a very good result for us against a quality team, a big team in Europe.

“We wanted to take a result back with us to Glasgow to get a good game next week.

“I think we achieved that with the two goal difference we take back and I’m really proud of the performance the players have shown.

“We also know we’re only halfway and there’s still one goal to be played but to come here and score four goals away in Europe is a very good achievement so I’m more than happy with the result, and especially the performance.”

Rangers return to action on Sunday when facing Dundee away from home in Scottish Premiership action.