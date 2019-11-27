Rangers chairman Dave King has said that Alfredo Morelos will not be sold in the January transfer window.

Morelos has been at Rangers since 2017 and has established himself as a key figure in Steven Gerrard’s team.

The 23-year-old striker has scored nine goals in the Scottish Premiership so far this season and found the back of the opposition’s net 18 times in the league during the 2018-19 campaign.

The Colombia international’s performance has led to interest from clubs in the Premier League in England, with The Scottish Sun reporting that Crystal Palace are planning to make a bid of £20million for him in the January transfer window.

Aston Villa are also claimed to be interested in securing the services of the South American when the transfer window opens, while the Daily Express has reported that Leicester City are also ready to make an approach in the January transfer window.

Rangers chairman King, though, has made it clear that the club will not sell Morelos at any price in the January transfer window, with the Gers competing for the Scottish Premiership title with Old Firm rivals Celtic.

“I see no chance of that,” King told Rangers TV when asked about selling Morelos in January. “And I say that because I’m certainly encouraging the manager not to sell him any price.

“I think, for us, it’s more important to win the league title. So, if someone comes along and offers even an obscene amount of money, my suggestion would be not to take it – and the manager doesn’t want to. I see no chance of Morelos being sold, no matter what happens.

“We need him to compete for the title and I would be extremely uncomfortable, no matter what the money was, at letting Morelos. It’s fair to say it will not happen.”

Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 34 points from 13 matches, level on points with leaders Celtic.

The Gers are back in action on Thursday evening when they take on Feyenoord away from home in the Netherlands in Europa League Group G.

