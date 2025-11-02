Rangers are reported to have made a complete U-turn over the future of one star who was jettisoned under Russell Martin, with the impact of Danny Rohl’s arrival a major factor in their decision.

The Ibrox outfit have enjoyed a strong start to life under Rohl’s management, with clear improvements on the pitch already evident after a turbulent start to the season for the club.

Rohl’s first game in charge was a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Brann in the Europa League, although he hardly had his feet under the table for that fixture to be fair. That was followed by Scottish Premiership wins over Kilmarnock and Hibernian to breathe new life into Rangers’ season.

Following Martin‘s departure, a number of players on the fringes of the squad have been reintegrated and given hope of kickstarting their careers at Ibrox.

One of those players was forward Danilo, a player who was heavily criticised earlier in the season and eventually bombed out of the squad by Martin. However, the Brazilian has been given a new lease of life under Rohl’s management.

The 26-year-old former Feyenoord star had been tipped to leave Ibrox as a result of his banishment, but after scoring two goals in two games under the new boss, a new plan has emerged as per Football Insider.

Speaking on the Inside Track podcast, Pete O’Rourke revealed there are now new plans in place to keep Danilo, especially given that spending is likely to be limited at Ibrox in January.

O’Rourke said: “It’s a clean slate for everybody now at Rangers.

“Those players that were out of favour under Martin now have a chance to impress Rohl and it does look like Danilo is back in favour and he has taken his opportunity in the side.

“He’s scored two goals in two games, scored against Kilmarnock and then got the winner against Hibs in midweek, so he’s not done himself any harm at all.

“He’ll be hoping now that this is the start, that he can hold down a regular place in the Rangers side in attack and, as I said, as long as you’re performing well and scoring goals, it’ll only boost his chances of becoming an established player in that Rangers side.

“And again, he’s under contract until 2028 at Ibrox as well.

“Maybe with Rangers not being able to make too many signings in January, it will offer the opportunity for current squad players to become regulars in the side as well.

“And as I said, Danilo’s not doing himself any harm at all in those opening few games on the road, two goals in two games.”

Latest Rangers news: Rothwell exit exclusive; Gers want Killie star

First up, speculation linking Joe Rothwell with an early departure from Rangers has been emphatically dismissed by TEAMtalk sources close to the club, who insist new manager Danny Rohl is determined to evaluate his entire squad before making any decisions.

Elsewhere, Kilmarnock star David Watson is at the heart of a brewing transfer battle, TEAMtalk understands, with Rangers and Scottish Premiership title-chasers Hearts both keen on signing him.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.