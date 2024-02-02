Rangers man avoids January exit but agreed summer deal spells end of his Gers career

A late January window move for Rangers man Borna Barisic was turned down, but he could be moved on in the summer when another deal goes through.

Rangers had a productive transfer window as they brought in three fresh talents to help their title charge. It was also a window that showcased the new direction of the club under the guide of new Sporting Director Nils Koppen.

The new direction does mean that the end is in sight for a number of first-team players who have been ever present over the last few years.

One of whom is Barisic, who had an opportunity to leave the club.

Nantes mad an attempt to lure the full-back from Rangers on the penultimate day of the window and there was a belief from some that the offer was very strong.

However, personal terms were not on par with the deal he has at Rangers and he turned it down.

Meanwhile, the Glasgow side came to an agreement with Fluminense for the purchase of 20-year-old left back Jefte.

He was expected to leave his loan stint at APOEL Nicosia and join the club but the Cypriot side refused to break their loan agreement.

If Jefte had arrived in January, it’s likely that Barisic may have seen more offers arrive and subsequently left but it looks like he will now play out the remaining month of his contract before leaving in the summer on a free.

Barisic wants to stay with Rangers

The Croatian international is very keen to stay at Rangers as he loves life in Glasgow but sources state the appetite to offer a new deal is dwindling and the likelihood of his stay is dropping.

Galatasaray held serious interest in Rangers’ other left-back Ridvan Yilmaz but despite reports from Turkey, the defender was not interested in the move and wants to kick on at Rangers under manager Philippe Clement.

The Gers’ deal with Fluminese for Jefte will be valid in the summer and can be activated then, setting up the scenario for Barisic to leave the club, after over 200 appearances, with a readymade replacement is waiting in the wings.

